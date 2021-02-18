Key challenges the new WTO chief faces

The trade body needs to evolve and accommodate new international realities in order to regain its central role

See Chak Mun For The Straits Times
Incoming World Trade Organisation chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. The first female and African to assume the post, her immediate task will be to rebuild trust and confidence in the institution.
Incoming World Trade Organisation chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. The first female and African to assume the post, her immediate task will be to rebuild trust and confidence in the institution.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Nigeria's former finance minister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, takes over as director-general of the World Trade Organisation on March 1. She will be the first female and African to assume the post and her immediate task is to rebuild trust and confidence, and to take on challenges facing the WTO. There are several.

First, the Doha Development Agenda (DDA) negotiations, meant to complete the unfinished business of the Uruguay Round and to provide a new impetus for more ambitious multilateral trade liberalisation, have practically ground to a halt since 2008.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 18, 2021, with the headline 'Key challenges the new WTO chief faces'. Subscribe
Topics: 