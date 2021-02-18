Key challenges the new WTO chief faces

Nigeria's former finance minister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, takes over as director-general of the World Trade Organisation on March 1. She will be the first female and African to assume the post and her immediate task is to rebuild trust and confidence, and to take on challenges facing the WTO. There are several.

First, the Doha Development Agenda (DDA) negotiations, meant to complete the unfinished business of the Uruguay Round and to provide a new impetus for more ambitious multilateral trade liberalisation, have practically ground to a halt since 2008.