If you were outside on March 24 and felt a bit dizzy, there was a reason for that. It was the hottest day of the year so far in Singapore, with the mercury soaring to 36.3 deg C in Choa Chu Kang.

Don’t expect things to cool down. Singapore’s weatherman says 2024 could be even warmer than 2023 and the hot season is just upon us. For example, in May 2023, Singapore recorded its highest maximum daily temperature – 37 deg C, equalling a record set in April 1983.