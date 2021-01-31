For Subscribers
Keeping a more diverse, complex Singapore together
In a time of rapid change, solidarity and the will of the people to overcome the odds will be critical to a country's survival
The year was 1979, the event a seminar at the Science Centre, looking ahead to the 21st century.
Then Foreign Minister S. Rajaratnam was tasked with crystal ball gazing on political developments in the decades to come. He gamely took up the challenge, joking that he had no "vested interest" since by then, he was not likely to be around.