ThinkingAloud
Keep e-bikes off footpaths, but do more to protect these riders
Allowing these devices on footpaths poses risk to other users; better option is to improve safety for all cyclists on roads
On March 23, a 42-year-old food delivery rider was allegedly hit from behind by a car while waiting to make a right turn into Hougang Avenue 1 from Tampines Road on his electric bicycle.
He died in hospital several hours after the accident, which took place at around 10pm that night.
