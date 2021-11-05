K-pop's next big move - into the metaverse
Having given the world K-pop, Parasite and Squid Game, South Korea wants to create its own global platforms to distribute entertainment content
(FINANCIAL TIMES) Mr Bernie Cho still remembers his visit to the smoking area of Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris in 2010. The Korean-American music executive, who worked with several high-profile Korean pop acts during his days as a producer and presenter on MTV in the early 2000s, was travelling with a delegation of Korean artistes and government officials to stage the inaugural K-pop showcase at an international music festival in Cannes.
Stepping outside in Paris after a long flight from Seoul, he was startled to see dozens of young fans of Epik High, a Korean hip-hop trio he was accompanying to France.