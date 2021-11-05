K-pop's next big move - into the metaverse

Having given the world K-pop, Parasite and Squid Game, South Korea wants to create its own global platforms to distribute entertainment content

Christian Davies in Seoul
Blackpink held a virtual signing event last year on Zepeto, a K-pop and fashion-focused avatar platform that Korean entertainment firms like YG Entertainment all have stakes in. PHOTO: YG ENTERTAINMENT
  • Published
    1 hour ago
(FINANCIAL TIMES) Mr Bernie Cho still remembers his visit to the smoking area of Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris in 2010. The Korean-American music executive, who worked with several high-profile Korean pop acts during his days as a producer and presenter on MTV in the early 2000s, was travelling with a delegation of Korean artistes and government officials to stage the inaugural K-pop showcase at an international music festival in Cannes.

Stepping outside in Paris after a long flight from Seoul, he was startled to see dozens of young fans of Epik High, a Korean hip-hop trio he was accompanying to France.

