Speaking of Asia

Just what does Biden mean by ‘most decisive decade’?

US is now fully focused on China and the rest of Asia needs to be prepared

Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor
The Biden administration’s National Security Strategy laid out last week makes no secret of what is to come. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
54 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

What a dab hand the United States has played in Europe. By accident or design, without firing a shot or losing a single American life, the US has lured Russian President Vladimir Putin into doing incalculable harm to his nation in potentially lasting ways. For about US$15 billion (S$21.3 billion) in arms shipped to Kyiv, Ukrainians – who have probably surprised themselves with their own resilience and emerged as a true nation regardless of whatever Moscow might think of it – have sacrificed thousands of lives, and may even prevail in the war with Russia.

Key European states, starting with its pre-eminent economic power, Germany, have been galvanised into opening their treasuries to significantly boost defence spending and, as winter approaches, will be visibly trading income and warmth as they turn away from critical gas supplied by Russia. Europe’s biggest economy is currently enduring the worst inflation since the founding of the Federal Republic.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top