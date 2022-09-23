In Your Opinion Podcast: Can Singapore pull off the tobacco-free generation approach?

In Part Two, she looks at how the tobacco-free generation (TFG) approach - which proposes to ban the sale of tobacco to people born after a certain year - can reduce smoking prevalence.

In the studio to explain what this means, and whether it can be achieved in Singapore, is Emeritus Professor Jon Berrick of Yale-NUS College. He’s also an Honorary Professor at University of Sydney, and an Adjunct Professor at Western Sydney University.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:50 Why raising the minimum legal age for smoking is not enough

6:03 The countries where TFG has been carried out

8:00 Remaining gaps in these countries' efforts to carry out TFG

9:50 What TFG in Singapore could look like

11:15 Legal challenges mounted by the tobacco industry and their impact on governments' ability to stub out smoking

Listen to Pt 1 here: https://str.sg/wrUL

Read the articles here:

https://str.sg/wz6o

https://str.sg/wz6J

Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Follow In Your Opinion Podcast each month here:

Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukb

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wztc

Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Grace Ho's articles: https://str.sg/w7sr

Read ST's Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!