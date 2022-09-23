In Your Opinion Podcast: Can Singapore pull off the tobacco-free generation approach?

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Friday of the month, The Straits Times' Insight editor Grace Ho takes a hard look at political and social issues of the day with her expert guests.
In Part Two, she looks at how the tobacco-free generation (TFG) approach - which proposes to ban the sale of tobacco to people born after a certain year - can reduce smoking prevalence.
In the studio to explain what this means, and whether it can be achieved in Singapore, is Emeritus Professor Jon Berrick of Yale-NUS College. He’s also an Honorary Professor at University of Sydney, and an Adjunct Professor at Western Sydney University.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:50 Why raising the minimum legal age for smoking is not enough
6:03 The countries where TFG has been carried out
8:00 Remaining gaps in these countries' efforts to carry out TFG
9:50 What TFG in Singapore could look like
11:15 Legal challenges mounted by the tobacco industry and their impact on governments' ability to stub out smoking
Listen to Pt 1 here: https://str.sg/wrUL
Read the articles here:
https://str.sg/wz6o
Produced by: Grace Ho (graceho@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
---
