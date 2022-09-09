The Najib verdict

Judges made their mark, but other tests loom

The Federal Court's upholding of the conviction of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has restored confidence in the key national institution. But the tests for Malaysia's democracy are far from over.

Lee Hwok-Aun
On Aug 31, while effusively celebrating Malaysia's 65th Merdeka Day, citizens also took heart at the recent demonstration of independence by the judiciary. Just a week prior, the Federal Court - the country's apex court - upheld former prime minister Najib Razak's conviction for corruption in the SRC case. The case was the first of five involving the 1MDB scandal.

The unanimous ruling, delivered by Chief Justice Tengku Maimun, has restored confidence in a key national institution. Malaysia's democracy breathes a bit easier - and stronger. The five-member panel of four Federal Court justices and the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak quelled latent concerns that Najib's High Court verdict, already upheld by the Court of Appeal, could actually be overturned by the Federal Court.

