Judge Britain's Indo-Pacific tilt on its future merits

The United Kingdom's Integrated Review was finally unveiled this week. As part of a general realignment of external policy fitted to its "Global Britain" ambitions, the review has endorsed a "tilt" to the Indo-Pacific, including provision for a persistent defence presence in the region.

France, the Netherlands and Germany have all issued their own national Indo-Pacific policy outlines ahead of the British. But Whitehall's heightened interest does not come out of the blue. Efforts by Britain's foreign ministry to scale up its attention to Asia go back more than a decade, in recognition of the region's rising economic dynamism and importance to global security.