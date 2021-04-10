Jordan - small but crucial for Mid-East stability

For the first time since an unprecedented crisis in his century-old monarchy erupted last week, Jordan's King Abdullah II has now tried to explain to his stunned nation what has happened.

He claimed the crisis that rocked the Jordanian monarchy over the past week, in which his half-brother Prince Hamza was accused of being involved, was resolved. "I assure you that sedition has been nipped in the bud," he said in a message read on his behalf by a presenter on national television. "The challenge of the last few days has not been the most dangerous for the stability of the country," the King's message added, without elaborating further.