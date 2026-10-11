Joo Chiat felt better without cars, but should it go car-free for good?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Creating a vibrant pedestrian neighbourhood is about more than simply removing cars, but doing it judiciously can help

Pet owners taking photos of their dogs at a boutique pet hotel photo booth at the Joo Chiat Car-Free Day on Oct 3.

On World Car-Free Day on Oct 3, Joo Chiat Road offered a glimpse of what happens when a street usually overrun by traffic is temporarily handed back to the people.

Instead of cars streaming down this busy thoroughfare in eastern Singapore, more than 5,000 people turned up for the sheer novelty of attending a street party in one of the country’s most characterful neighbourhoods, where colourful heritage shophouses are home to cafes, restaurants, galleries and independent shops.