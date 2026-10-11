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Joo Chiat felt better without cars, but should it go car-free for good?

Creating a vibrant pedestrian neighbourhood is about more than simply removing cars, but doing it judiciously can help

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Pet owners taking photos of their dogs at a boutique pet hotel photo booth at the Joo Chiat Car-Free Day on Oct 3.

Pet owners taking photos of their dogs at a boutique pet hotel photo booth at the Joo Chiat Car-Free Day on Oct 3.

ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Karen Tee

On World Car-Free Day on Oct 3, Joo Chiat Road offered a glimpse of what happens when a street usually overrun by traffic is temporarily handed back to the people.

Instead of cars streaming down this busy thoroughfare in eastern Singapore, more than 5,000 people turned up for the sheer novelty of attending a street party in one of the country’s most characterful neighbourhoods, where colourful heritage shophouses are home to cafes, restaurants, galleries and independent shops.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.