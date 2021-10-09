Jokowi on transforming Indonesia: Fulfilling the people's mandate

In a wide-ranging interview last month, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo spoke about his priorities and the motivations behind signature policies such as infrastructure building and labour law reforms. He also talked about how Jakarta manages Sino-US rivalry. Here's the transcript of the interview.

  • Published
    44 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A: I'm an ordinary person. The interests of the people will always be my No. 1 priority. As President, my focus has been on two major issues.

First, as I think you know already, is infrastructure deployment. This was the main concern of my first term. Second, human resources development. This is the focus of my second term. I've tried to ensure both infrastructure and soft infrastructure can grow together in Indonesia. I also tried to shift from Java-centric development to make it more Indonesia-centric.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 09, 2021, with the headline 'Jokowi on transforming Indonesia: Fulfilling the people's mandate'. Subscribe
Topics: 