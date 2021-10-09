Jokowi on transforming Indonesia: Fulfilling the people's mandate

A: I'm an ordinary person. The interests of the people will always be my No. 1 priority. As President, my focus has been on two major issues.

First, as I think you know already, is infrastructure deployment. This was the main concern of my first term. Second, human resources development. This is the focus of my second term. I've tried to ensure both infrastructure and soft infrastructure can grow together in Indonesia. I also tried to shift from Java-centric development to make it more Indonesia-centric.