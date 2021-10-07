Jokowi on transforming Indonesia: Fulfilling the people's mandate

Q: Since our last meeting in 2013, you have won two presidential elections. When I travelled around with you in Jakarta in December 2013, one thing I remember very well was the enthusiastic support you received from ordinary Indonesians wherever you went. I would argue this is partly because you have demonstrated a clear commitment to poverty alleviation and providing access to education and health care for the poor and low-income groups. What drives you to help them?

A: I'm an ordinary person. The interests of the people will always be my number one priority. As President, my focus has been on two major issues.