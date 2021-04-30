Joe Biden - the voice of America's middle class

I have watched at least 20 presidential addresses to the United States Congress. None, until now, has ended with the words "thank you for your patience".

The effectiveness with which President Joe Biden spoke was not in the oratory, or in the atmosphere, which was thinned out by social distancing. Nor was it in the substance, although he touted an ambitious agenda. It was his repeated use of the word "we" in place of the presidential "I" - and the fact that people at home, rather than the bemasked quotient of lawmakers, were his intended audience.