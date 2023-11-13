Joe Biden’s year of living dangerously

Some of America’s most accomplished presidents lasted only one term. Among these, George H.W. Bush, John Adams, Jimmy Carter and John F. Kennedy stand out.

The difference with Mr Joe Biden, who recent polls show has, at best, even odds of being re-elected in 2024, is that they were followed by figures who believed in the system. Bush Sr was defeated by Bill Clinton; Thomas Jefferson ejected Adams; Ronald Reagan trounced Carter; and JFK, who was murdered after barely 1,000 days in office, was followed by his vice-president Lyndon Johnson.