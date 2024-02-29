Job layoffs, AI and the capitalist model we need to refashion

A system skewed towards rewarding corporate leaders for cutthroat efficiency exacts a terrible price on workers and society at large.

Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
The worker is an important stakeholder as well, and must be treated as such. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Feb 29, 2024, 06:49 AM
Published
Feb 29, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Every time I read of one more big company announcing large layoffs – in just the first two months of 2024, over 42,000 jobs were chopped from technology firms such as Amazon, Apple and Microsoft – the vision that floats into view is of an American corporate figure named Albert Dunlap, better known as “Chainsaw Al”.

The late Mr Dunlap, whose career ended in an accounting scandal, was known in the 1990s as the ultimate cost-cutter, a “Rambo in pinstripes”. All too often, his solutions to improve efficiency began with making deep cuts in personnel – in his first major announcement at Sunbeam Corp, he said he was halving its workforce.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top