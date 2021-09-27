Japan's love affair with the fax machine - a strange relic of tech fantasies

With Japan riding the crest of its postwar economic miracle, Sony chairman Akio Morita and Japan's Minister of Transport Shintaro Ishihara unleashed a manifesto. The document, published in 1989, contained a prophecy that propelled it to domestic bestseller status, and into the concerned hands of officials at the Central Intelligence Agency.

At the time, the authors noted, the American and Soviet superpowers had become "dependent on the initiative of the Japanese people" in developing new technology, as exemplified by the country's dominant production of semiconductor chips.