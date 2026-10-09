Japan was never normal – and it’s not going to be now
The Liberal Democratic Party needs to rethink decades of small-business policy for an era of far bigger problems.
Leo Lewis
To lose one century-old, Sendai-area producer of leaf-shaped sasakamaboko fishcakes may be considered a misfortune. To lose two looks like carelessness. Lose three in quick succession, as Japan has done in the past 12 months, and people start talking about a “new normal”.
But should they? If ever there were a moment for Japan, for those that engage with it and those that invest in it, to embrace the certainty of a new abnormal, that time is surely now.