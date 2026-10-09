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Japan was never normal – and it’s not going to be now

The Liberal Democratic Party needs to rethink decades of small-business policy for an era of far bigger problems.

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Comments by Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s minister for economy, trade and industry, may imply that Japan’s approach to capitalism needs an overhaul, but the writer argues that thinking in terms of “new normals” is the wrong way to form business policy for Japan, which resists many definitions of normality.

Comments by politician Ryosei Akazawa may imply that Japanese capitalism needs an overhaul, but the writer argues that thinking in “new normals” is the wrong way to form business policy for Japan, whose history resists many definitions of normality.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Leo Lewis

To lose one century-old, Sendai-area producer of leaf-shaped sasakamaboko fishcakes may be considered a misfortune. To lose two looks like carelessness. Lose three in quick succession, as Japan has done in the past 12 months, and people start talking about a “new normal”.

But should they? If ever there were a moment for Japan, for those that engage with it and those that invest in it, to embrace the certainty of a new abnormal, that time is surely now.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.