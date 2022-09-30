Japan still awaits its 'great man' leader

The country faces serious and deep-seated challenges but even Shinzo Abe was unable to shake it out of its torpor.

James D. J. Brown For The Straits Times
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The grandeur of the state funeral for Mr Shinzo Abe on Tuesday strove to present the former Japanese prime minister as a transformational leader. Yet his record was only impressive by the very low standards of modern Japanese politics. The wait goes on for the truly iconoclastic figure that Japan needs to jolt it from its torpor.

Thomas Carlyle, the 19th-century Scottish essayist, wrote that "the history of the world is but the biography of great men". This "great man" theory fell from favour as emphasis shifted to the history-shaping impact of impersonal economic forces and the role of the common people. Yet the theory still deserves consideration, at least if extended to include "great women".

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 30, 2022, with the headline Japan still awaits its 'great man' leader. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top