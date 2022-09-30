Japan still awaits its 'great man' leader

The grandeur of the state funeral for Mr Shinzo Abe on Tuesday strove to present the former Japanese prime minister as a transformational leader. Yet his record was only impressive by the very low standards of modern Japanese politics. The wait goes on for the truly iconoclastic figure that Japan needs to jolt it from its torpor.

Thomas Carlyle, the 19th-century Scottish essayist, wrote that "the history of the world is but the biography of great men". This "great man" theory fell from favour as emphasis shifted to the history-shaping impact of impersonal economic forces and the role of the common people. Yet the theory still deserves consideration, at least if extended to include "great women".