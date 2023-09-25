Japan shows how to defeat secular stagnation

The Land of the Rising Sun’s per capita GDP is the envy of the Group of Seven and a gift to global investors

Matthew A Winkler

Japan had the most significant per capita increase in GDP between 2013 and 2022 in local currency terms. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
40 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

As if out of nowhere, everyone’s archetype of secular stagnation is leading the Group of Seven (G-7) developed economies in life expectancy, per capita growth and, for the first time in decades, an end to the deflation that oppressed chief executives and global investors alike. And if that is not enough, this economic juggernaut – better known as Japan – is also providing the biggest dollar-denominated stock market returns anywhere in the world.

The Land of the Rising Sun experienced its largest decline in population in 2022, or more than 500,000 annually to 125.4 million, and residents are living longer than 84 years on average (fourth among 240 countries). And yet, the No. 3 economy had the most significant per capita increase in gross domestic product between 2013 and 2022 in local currency terms.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top