Japan is less secure - despite improved US ties

Japanese are rightly pleased that their Prime Minister, Mr Yoshihide Suga, will be the first foreign leader to meet US President Joe Biden in person on April 16. Japan was also the first foreign country visited by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. This respectful treatment from the United States, however, only partially offsets a generally deteriorating security situation for Japan.

Japan has four major persistent security concerns: China's military buildup and territorial challenges; North Korean missiles and nuclear weapons; tensions with Russia, including an intractable territorial dispute; and the reliability of US support.