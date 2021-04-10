By Invitation

Japan is less secure - despite improved US ties

As Suga prepares to meet Biden next week, the China question looms large

Denny Roy For The Straits Times
ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Japanese are rightly pleased that their Prime Minister, Mr Yoshihide Suga, will be the first foreign leader to meet US President Joe Biden in person on April 16. Japan was also the first foreign country visited by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. This respectful treatment from the United States, however, only partially offsets a generally deteriorating security situation for Japan.

Japan has four major persistent security concerns: China's military buildup and territorial challenges; North Korean missiles and nuclear weapons; tensions with Russia, including an intractable territorial dispute; and the reliability of US support.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 10, 2021, with the headline 'Japan is less secure - despite improved US ties'. Subscribe
Topics: 