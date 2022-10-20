Japan is dangerously complacent about N. Korea threat

While most of the world has its attention on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, those in North-east Asia have also been deeply concerned by the recent sabre-rattling by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he continues to launch an assortment of missiles at an alarming rate.

In fact, Pyongyang has conducted 26 weapons tests involving ballistic or cruise missiles this year which, according to The New York Times, were more than in any other year. The latest test occurred on Oct 14, and that was the sixth in a span of one week. These missile launches pose a clear national security threat to South Korea and Japan – two stalwart allies of the US.