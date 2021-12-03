Jack Dorsey and social media's midlife crisis

Twitter and Facebook are increasingly burdened by political controversy, unlike the cryptocurrency landscape, which has inherited the freewheeling attitude that characterised the early days of social media platforms.

Theo Tzanidis
Jack Dorsey has been under intense pressure from activist investors to accelerate Twitter's development.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
When Mr Jack Dorsey made the sudden public announcement that he had quit as CEO of Twitter, it was only ever going to have happened in one place - Twitter itself. It reminded me very much of Mr Elon Musk's entertaining tweet adventures, as Mr Dorsey tossed his resignation letter onto the social media platform that he co-founded. You could imagine him sitting back to soak up the theatre of reaction and speculation that unfolded.

This isn't Mr Dorsey's first resignation letter to Twitter - he was forced out of the CEO chair in 2008 only to return as executive chairman three years later - and no one can say for sure if it will be the last.

