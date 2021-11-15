It's time to get honest about the Biden Doctrine

A year after President Joe Biden's election, we're beginning to see the contours of his foreign policy: He has something for everyone. For balance-of-power realists, he has countered China by working much more closely with "the Quad" - India, Australia, Japan and the United States - and creating a new British, Australian, US nexus with the Aukus submarine deal, no matter how clumsily handled.

For liberal internationalists, he has re-engaged with global institutions: rejoining the World Health Organisation and the United Nations-sponsored Paris Agreement to limit climate change and recommitting to Nato. For those advocating "restraint" in America's military might, he has ended at least the visible "forever wars".