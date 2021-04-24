By Invitation

It's time Biden ended Trump's trade war with China

Not only have the tariffs and sanctions failed to achieve their aims, but they also undermine America's long-term interests in East Asia.

An economic coupling between the US and China could lead to a stronger coupling between the US and East Asia.
Kishore Mahbubani for The Straits Times
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Earlier this month, I participated in the Harvard Asia Conference panel on US-China commercial relations. My co-panellists were Mr Steve Orlins, president of the National Committee on United States-China Relations, and Harvard professors Graham Allison and William Kirby. Remarkably, there was a strong consensus among us that former president Donald Trump's trade war against China hadn't helped American workers or consumers. Nor had it reduced the trade deficit. Or helped the US economy. In short, the trade war had completely failed.

If it has failed, why has the Biden administration not reversed it?

