Speaking Of Asia
It's time Asean gets serious about digital justice
Digitalisation is sweeping the region at breakneck speed but not enough attention is being paid to the dark side of this expansion and the protection needed for individuals
Reading the Asean Digital Generation Report, there can be little doubt about the direction that digitalisation is taking in the region.
Nearly two-thirds of citizens surveyed had digitalised more than half their tasks, according to the report produced by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in collaboration with the Internet firm Sea, and released through The Straits Times last week.