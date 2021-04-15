It's creepy that AI is teaching workers to be more human

FINANCIAL TIMES - Empathy is one of those precious human qualities that we don't think artificial intelligence (AI) will ever supplant. It is argued that jobs requiring empathy will be relatively untouched (and perhaps even elevated) by the rise of smart machines. But in the call centre industry, a more complicated story is beginning to play out.

Companies such as Cogito promise to "deliver empathy on an enterprise scale" by using AI to "coach" call centre workers in real time.