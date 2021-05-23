On My Mind

It's a shame we need fines to force us to clear table litter, return trays

Let's clear our own mess purely out of concern for the cleaners and the diners using the table next, and not because of impending penalties.

From June 1, it will be mandatory for people to return their trays and clear their table litter in public dining places.ST PHOTO: YONG LI XUAN
  • Published
    32 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

I once cleared a table at a foodcourt of dirty dishes that a family of strangers had left behind just as they got up to leave.

"Not shy," I said not shyly. They were careful not to look at or listen to me as I returned their tray so that my friend and I could use the table. They may be afflicted by the fascinating forms of voluntary blindness and deafness that arise only when spoken to by cleaners, waiters and one sucker who cleaned up after them.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 