It's 2086. This is what American history could look like

(NYTIMES) - The year is 2086. At an unveiling ceremony in the United States Capitol's Statuary Hall, visitors listen to august speeches about a dark day, long ago, when patriots fought to defend democracy. The crowd breaks into applause as the cloth covering the new statue falls away. Marble megaphone aloft, headdress and horns gleaming, the QAnon shaman of Jan 6, 2021, takes his place among the heroes of American history.

If it seems far-fetched that a notorious insurgent could be given such a place of honour, the past begs to differ. When the Confederate president Jefferson Davis was imprisoned after the Civil War, he was more reviled and mocked than any Capitol rioter, and his crimes far more serious. His statue joined George Washington's in the Capitol 65 years later.