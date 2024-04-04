It took motherhood to unlock life’s meaning for this workaholic

I went from KPIs, page views and writing social media blurbs to pumping milk in the middle of the night for a screaming boss – my baby. But it was worth it.

Diane Leow
Editor, Newsroom Insights
Having a child was not part of the author's plan, but in a partnership, one considers the other party’s wants and needs. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Apr 04, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Apr 04, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Ten years ago, my life revolved around being a junior journalist, looking to find the next scoop, writing the wittiest social media blurb, and proving to myself that choosing to put my career first was not a mistake. 

Ask anyone who knows me and they’ll say I am a recovering workaholic, a mobile phone addict, and too dedicated to my work. That, combined with an erratic sleep schedule and working most weekday nights, meant I was likely destined to be single for a long time – of my own volition. I dreamt of buying my own HDB flat at age 35, complete with a tri-colour Pembroke Welsh corgi for company. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top