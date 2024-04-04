It took motherhood to unlock life’s meaning for this workaholic

Ten years ago, my life revolved around being a junior journalist, looking to find the next scoop, writing the wittiest social media blurb, and proving to myself that choosing to put my career first was not a mistake.

Ask anyone who knows me and they’ll say I am a recovering workaholic, a mobile phone addict, and too dedicated to my work. That, combined with an erratic sleep schedule and working most weekday nights, meant I was likely destined to be single for a long time – of my own volition. I dreamt of buying my own HDB flat at age 35, complete with a tri-colour Pembroke Welsh corgi for company.