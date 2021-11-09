It takes a superhero to win an IP battle in Indonesia

Superman has bested numerous villains - from Lex Luthor to Doomsday - over the years, but it took him three tries before he could prevail over an obscure maker of chocolate wafers.

The saga of the Man of Steel versus snack maker PT Marxing Fam Makmur captures the intellectual property challenges foreign companies face in Indonesia. The victory last year of the superhero, whose brand is internationally owned by DC Comics, points to more favourable trends for foreign IP owners.