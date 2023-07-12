It is time to relearn the lost art of leisure

People have dreamt for many years about a world without work.

In an essay in 1891, Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde imagined a future where, “just as trees grow while the country gentleman is asleep, so while humanity will be amusing itself, or enjoying cultivated leisure – which, and not labour, is the aim of man – or making beautiful things, or reading beautiful things, or simply contemplating the world with admiration and delight, machinery will be doing all the necessary and unpleas­ant work”.