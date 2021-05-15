Israel's battle of missiles and narratives

In the latest eruption of violence, the Israelis have the military edge, but Hamas has gained in its efforts to portray itself as the protector of not just Palestinians but also Arab Israelis

Global Affairs Correspondent
Rockets being fired towards Israel from Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip yesterday. Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system proved effective: Up to 90 per cent of 1,100 projectiles fired at Israel to date were either destroyed in midair or fai
Rockets being fired towards Israel from Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip yesterday. Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system proved effective: Up to 90 per cent of 1,100 projectiles fired at Israel to date were either destroyed in midair or failed to reach their destination. While Hamas is no nearer to overwhelming Israel's defences, the battle for the political narrative - the perception of who emerged victorious - may tilt to Hamas' advantage, says the writer.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

To any casual observer, the current flare-up in the Middle East looks depressingly familiar. Yet again missiles fired at Israel's cities. Yet again Israeli forces hitting at the Gaza Strip, home to two million Palestinians. As always, innocent civilians get caught in the crossfire. And everyone knows that the outcome to the current fighting can only be another stalemate, leaving both sides just enough time to regroup, rearm and get ready for the next round.

Yet behind this cyclical misery, each such flare-up changes the Middle East in small but profound ways that become apparent only as time goes by. The present showdown between Israel and the Hamas militant group is no exception.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 15, 2021, with the headline 'Israel's battle of missiles and narratives'. Subscribe
Topics: 