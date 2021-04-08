Israelis and Americans are asking: Whose country is this anyway?

As Israel struggles to put together a ruling coalition, I was struck by a television report there that a senior ultra-Orthodox rabbi and spiritual leader of the United Torah Judaism party said he'd prefer a government propped up by Israel's Islamist Raam party to one with leftist Jewish parties, because Israeli Arab lawmakers were less likely to turn everyone secular.

That pretty well sums up how polarised Israeli politics is today - and why Israel just held its fourth inconclusive election in under two years and could soon be heading for a fifth, which must be some kind of Guinness World Record for democratic electoral haplessness.