For Subscribers
Israel wants to have its ice cream and cyber security too
What Ben & Jerry's has to do with the occupation
(NYTIMES) It is never quiet in Israel, but July brought new scrutiny.
First, news broke that governments around the world have used spyware purchased from an Israeli cyber-surveillance company, NSO Group, to target journalists, human rights activists and politicians. The revelations could implicate the Israeli Ministry of Defence in granting NSO permission to export hacking software that was then used by countries with authoritarian governments to suppress dissent.
Topics: