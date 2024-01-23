Is the vibecession finally coming to an end?

Suddenly, Americans are feeling better about the economy.

Paul Krugman

Yes, the economy remains riddled with inequality and injustice. But it’s looking a lot better, with real wages rising and inequality falling, says the writer. PHOTO: REUTERS
In 2022, Republicans seemed to have an easy path to regaining the White House, no actual policy proposals required. All they had to do was contrast Donald Trump’s economic record – which they portrayed as stellar – with the lousy economy under President Joe Biden.

That rosy view of the Trump economy involved a lot of selective forgetting – more about that in a minute. But the Biden economy was indeed troubled for much of 2022, with the highest inflation in 40 years. Jobs were plentiful, with unemployment near a 50-year low, but many economists were predicting an imminent recession.

