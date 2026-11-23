A rare visit by Russian strategic bombers to Vietnam comes towards the end of a good year of ties with several ASEAN members.

Russia’s national emblem, the double-headed eagle, looks west to Europe and east to Asia. Last week, its gaze was fixed firmly on the east.

President Vladimir Putin was in Shenzhen for the APEC summit and, more importantly, a historic three-way meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. The talks on Nov 19 produced nothing concrete. That hardly mattered: for Moscow, a seat at the top table reinforced Russia’s self-image as a great power on a par with the United States and China, however lopsided their economies.