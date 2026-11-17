FILE - Robert Pattinson appears at the red carpet for the film "Primetime" during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 5, 2026. (Photo by Alessandra Tarantino/Invision/AP, File)

Much has changed since Bond landed in theatres with Dr. No in 1962, amid the most harrowing days of the Cold War.

Six actors have officially worn the 007 mantle, in 25 movies spread across 60 years that yielded two truly great James Bonds: Sean Connery and Daniel Craig. As Robert Pattinson slides into the tuxedo, the next pressing question isn’t the name above the title, but rather who he’ll fight as Ian Fleming’s Cold War creation ventures further into the 21st century.