A school-going teenager, a middle-aged daily wage earner and a young caregiver of elderly parents. All have a Covid-19 upper respiratory tract infection. But while all have the same disease, it affects them in very different ways, both physically and psychosocially.

This reflects the fact that uncertainties are inherent in medicine, and span disease presentation, impact, diagnosis and outcomes. They also include the impact of illness on relationships, livelihood, or social position.