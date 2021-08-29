On My Mind

Is it time to start worrying about the robot apocalypse?

Robots may one day look so lifelike that many humans can no longer visually tell the difference

Mobile Editor
Elon Musk announced that his company would start developing the Tesla bot, a general purpose humanoid robot.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

These days, for the sake of my mental well-being, I try to limit the amount of time I spend pondering over the bottomless pit of despair, anxiety and paranoia that is the Covid-19 pandemic. I prefer to let my mind wander, at least momentarily, to lighter, happier things.

That's why today I think we should talk about the looming robot apocalypse.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 29, 2021, with the headline 'Is it time to start worrying about the robot apocalypse?'. Subscribe
Topics: 