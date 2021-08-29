On My Mind

Is it time to start worrying about the robot apocalypse?

Mobile Editor
Elon Musk announced that his company would start developing the Tesla bot, a general purpose humanoid robot.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

These days, for the sake of my mental well-being, I try to limit the amount of time I spend pondering over the bottomless pit of despair, anxiety and paranoia that is the Covid-19 pandemic. I prefer to let my mind wander, at least momentarily, to lighter, happier things.

That's why today I think we should talk about the looming robot apocalypse.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 