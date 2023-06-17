Is it time to normalise friends ghosting friends?

A number of years ago, I remember excitedly anticipating a dinner reunion with a few of my teenage-era friends whom I had recently reconnected with. Back in the day, we were really close, sometimes egging each other on to defy our well-meaning teachers and then, when push came to shove, pulling all-nighters together to study for examinations.

But when we finally met up again as adults, the chemistry had evaporated. I no longer found our shared jokes funny, and our updates about our respective life choices in the years since graduating struck me as mundane.