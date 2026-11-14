Is it still acceptable for a boss to shout at an employee?

Those who have been put through the wringer might have internalised the belief that such behaviour is warranted in the name of upholding standards, and doled it out to others.

Years ago, in my first job as a civilian officer in the military, my then supervisor (also a civilian) called me into her office for a shelling. At the top of her lungs, in front of the small team I supervised, she berated me for procrastinating on a task she had assigned weeks before.

Certainly the fault was mine – fresh out of university and with little understanding of how to negotiate with my boss, I had dragged my feet on a project I did not believe in, hoping it would go away.