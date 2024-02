It’s that time of the year again, when married Chinese have to start preparing for their annual hongbao maths olympiad.

It is just like any other maths olympiad, except there are more participants, it lasts 15 days, and the maths being tested is far more complex than trying to differentiate a polynomial function. The maths being tested is “hongbao maths” – a complex inter-disciplinary academic field of study that involves history, economics, design, social sciences and game theory.