Is Indonesia backtracking on COP26 pledge?

It is difficult to ring-fence the saving of trees for climate action from the developing country’s need for economic growth.

Simon Tay, Siti Bazilah and Aaron Choo For The Straits Times
Deforestation on Indonesia’s Sumatra island in 2010. The country’s deforestation rate last year was the lowest in 20 years.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Indonesia was ranked the world's eighth-largest greenhouse gas emitter by the World Resources Institute, in a study before the pandemic. Agriculture, forestry and other land use make up around half of its emissions.

So when Indonesia joined more than 100 countries in a global commitment to end deforestation at last month's United Nations climate conference, the COP26, it was a large and noted step forward.

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

