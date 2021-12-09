For Subscribers
Is Indonesia backtracking on COP26 pledge?
It is difficult to ring-fence the saving of trees for climate action from the developing country’s need for economic growth.
Indonesia was ranked the world's eighth-largest greenhouse gas emitter by the World Resources Institute, in a study before the pandemic. Agriculture, forestry and other land use make up around half of its emissions.
So when Indonesia joined more than 100 countries in a global commitment to end deforestation at last month's United Nations climate conference, the COP26, it was a large and noted step forward.