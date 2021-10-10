For Subscribers
Is Facebook too big to fix?
What needs to be addressed isn’t so much some specific feature of the social media platform, but the entire underlying foundation of what it does
It is a truth universally acknowledged - at least in the media world - that a man in possession of an article that really irritates him must want the e-mail address of the writer so that he can provision the said author with a piece of his mind.
Anyone who has even a little experience writing can testify to the fact that they receive much more nasty correspondence when people hate something they wrote than when people actually quite agree with what they said.