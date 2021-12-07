Is Elon Musk making the rules in space?

The lack of an overarching international authority on controlling the launch of satellites and the billionaire's plans to launch tens of thousands of them into low Earth orbit are stoking alarm

Peggy Hollinger and Clive Cookson
  • Published
    5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The head of the European Space Agency (ESA) has urged the continent's leaders to stop facilitating Mr Elon Musk's ambition to dominate the new space economy, warning that the lack of coordinated action meant the billionaire was "making the rules" himself.

Mr Josef Aschbacher, the new director-general of ESA, said that Europe's readiness to help the rapid expansion of Mr Musk's Starlink satellite Internet service risked hindering the region's own companies from realising the potential of commercial space.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 07, 2021, with the headline 'Is Elon Musk making the rules in space?'. Subscribe
Topics: 