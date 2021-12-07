Is Elon Musk making the rules in space?

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - The head of the European Space Agency (ESA) has urged the continent's leaders to stop facilitating Mr Elon Musk's ambition to dominate the new space economy, warning that the lack of coordinated action meant the billionaire was "making the rules" himself.

Mr Josef Aschbacher, the new director-general of ESA, said that Europe's readiness to help the rapid expansion of Mr Musk's Starlink satellite Internet service risked hindering the region's own companies from realising the potential of commercial space.